Katie Price is writing a self-help book after connecting with a life coach, following her freak accident while on holiday with her family.

The former glamour model, 42, confirmed she is penning a new inspirational book that she hopes will help others avoid or weather the ‘hiccups’ she herself has experienced.

What did Katie Price say about her new self-help book?

Katie confirmed the news to The Sun, explaining how it stems from a desire to help other people.

Speaking to the newspaper today (Tuesday, September 8), the reality star said: “I want to help others to help themselves.

“You have two hands – one for helping yourself and one for helping others.”

A source previously told New! magazine that Katie is seeing a life coach, who is helping her to “stay positive” and cut out things that don’t “benefit her life”.

Katie Price ‘seeing a life coach’

They told the publication: “She’s started seeing her life coach again who is helping her stay positive.”

Speaking further, they said the mum of five is “really embracing positivity” and making sure she’s “surrounding herself with all the right people”.

They added: “She plans to write a self-help inspirational book – a memoir of dos and don’ts. If anyone can give advice from her own hiccups in life, it’s Katie.”

Katie recently told The Sun that she was in The Priory rehab clinic because her mental health was “so badly affected” after breaking her feet on holiday in Turkey.

She said she was “hit so hard” following her operation. And as she is not only wheelchair bound but effectively having to “learn to walk again”, she finds it “humiliating”.

The star also recently quit social media in a bid to look after her mental and physical wellbeing.

A week later, she returned and thanked fans for their kind messages, She also paid tribute to her supportive boyfriend, Carl Woods.

She said on Instagram: “I’m back online and just want to thank everyone for all the love and support! It’s a tough journey, but I’m feeling stronger and determined to get through this with all the support of my family, friends, followers and my amazing man @carljwoods.”

