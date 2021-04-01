Katie Price has revealed she secretly underwent her 12th boob job after a previous procedure left her “deformed”.

The 42-year-old former glamour model explained she had the procedure in order to correct the botched surgery.

Over the years, Katie’s chest size has fluctuated from a 32B to a 32G.

Katie Price opens up on her boob surgery

The mum-of-five told The Sun she felt ashamed following her previous procedure in Turkey.

She said: “I had my boobs done in Turkey and they looked deformed, they were absolutely awful.

“That’s the first time I’ve gone to a different surgeon. I had to go back to Frank with my head down, ashamed that I’d been to another clinic.”

I had my boobs done in Turkey and they looked deformed

In fact, Katie explained her surgeon was stunned by the “awful” procedure.

In addition, she shared: “I did it when I came out of the Priory – they’re just so much better. I didn’t get an infection or anything.”

Thankfully, the star is happy with the results.

The correction marks Katie’s 12th breast procedure.

She has also undergone various facelifts as well as liposuction and fillers.

Meanwhile, back in October, Katie told her Instagram followers she had went under the knife again.

At the time, she said the surgery was to correct her “deformed” boobs.

Following the procedure, she shared: “Last year I had my boobs done abroad and basically one of my boobs looked deformed so yet again I went back to the B Clinic, Dr Plovier.

“And don’t know why I went anywhere else when he’s done an amazing job before on my boobs and he’s the one who looked after me during my Big Brother stint so he’s rectified it and my boobs look absolutely amazing now.”

Katie takes a swipe at Loose Women

Furthermore, Katie recently slammed Loose Women after previously appearing as a panellist for two years.

The reality star quit the ITV daytime show back in 2018.

According to Katie, she was in a “bad mental place” at the time, and was dealing with several issues.

Appearing on the Changes with Annie Macmanus podcast, she explained: “I was doing Loose Women for two years. When I look back at that it makes me feel sick.

“Those two years were bad. But I still went out there and put on a brave face.”

In addition, Katie added: “I wasn’t well but I was still able to perform like a seal.”

