Katie Price has revealed her new hair after ditching her old extensions.

The mum-of-five has opted for a stunning blonde shade as her latest look and fans can’t get enough.

Katie showed off her new look on Instagram on Saturday after getting a fresh set of extensions.

Katie Price unveils new hair

Alongside a very glamorous photo, Katie said: “I have to say I love my hair and yes filter.”

Fans gushed over the star’s look, with many calling the colour “gorgeous”.

One commented: “Very pretty colour and suits you.”

Katie Price ditched her warm blonde locks for an icy blonde shade (Credit: Katie Price YouTube)

Another said: “Gorgeous!”

In addition, a third wrote: “Wow you look fabulous, the hair colour really suits you!”

Another inspired follower gushed: “Looks amazing I so need this look in my life.”

It comes after Katie revealed she was flogging her old hair extensions to fans.

The former glamour model gave followers the chance to get their hands on her used locks – for just £5!

Katie sold her old hair extensions (Credit: YouTube)

Earlier this month, Katie revealed the £1000 extensions were being sold in a raffle.

According to the Daily Star, extension specialists Weaves and Waves announced the raffle over on their Instagram page.

The post read: “Katie Price is raffling off her head unit of £1000 worth of hair extensions. Only worn 6 weeks as we have changed her hair colour.

“It’s £5 per ticket.”

Meanwhile, on Friday night, Katie announced the winner of the raffle.

Katie often changes up her hair (Credit: Katie Price YouTube)

In an Instagram Stories video, the star said: “So guys, as promised, here is the raffle tickets, who’s going to win the hair, my old hair.

“And the winner is… Saffron Marston. I can’t wait to see a picture of you in my hair!”

Despite the generous offer, some fans criticised Katie’s decision to sell her old hair.

One person said on Twitter: “Still can’t believe the queen Katie Price is raffling off her smelly 6 week worn in hair extensions.”

