Katie Price reveals hair transformation as son Harvey remains in hospital

Former glam model Katie Price has unveiled a drastically different hair colour.

The mum-of-five, 42, has gone from dark to light.

She said she underwent hours in a hair salon to 'lift her mood' as son Harvey Price remains in hospital.

Taking to YouTube, Katie shared in detail her hair transformation.

She explained that the salon staff had a big job on their hands.

Katie previously had very dark hair (Credit: Katie Price YouTube channel)

First they had to remove all of her extensions before they could dye her locks.

She said: "We have to take all of this out. Then strip back this colour to match the root.

"I keep on going from dark to light."

Her hair extensions specialist then said she was going to attach 500 individual extensions to Katie's head.

Katie explained: "People don't realise why I have so many. It is because my hair is naturally really thick and curly.

"Normal people maybe have 150-200 but on me that just looks like half a head."

She then confessed that she had a sign a form that she understood her hair could be permanently damaged.

"I go blonde, dark, blonde, dark.

Katie is delighted with her blonde tresses (Credit: YouTube Katie Price channel)

"I had to sign a form that says I don't care if my hair gets ruined.

"Usually it would take a few days to go from dark to blonde...but me being me - I want it and I want it now!"

The process then took several hours, and she enjoyed a mini bottle of champagne and got her nails done as she waited.

"New hair to take on the world"

Her final result was a stunning blonde transformation that features impossibly long hair extensions.

A rep told The Sun that Katie hopes the new do will help lift her spirits.

The source said: "Katie says she's making big life changes and wanted new hair to take on the world.

"She needed her mood lifted with everything that's going on with Harvey. Katie's got a new love, new life and feels like a new woman with her new hair."

Katie admitted in the video she wants "a new me".

"I want a new me"

She said: "After all I've been through...I want a new me. And a new me means changing my hair colour."

After her appointment Katie rushed to visit Harvey in hospital.

Harvey had been in hospital since last weekend, after he suffered a soaring temperature.

Katie shared with her some 2.2 million Instagram followers that he has finally been moved out of ICU.

She wrote: "He has been incredibly strong and brave and this evening he has improved.

"I'm so happy, it's been so difficult. I love him so much and want to thank you all again for your support and lovely messages.

"This picture I've taken today, only one drip in and moved out of ICU."

