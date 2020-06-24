Katie Price reveals 'embarrassed' Junior refuses to bring friends over

Reality star Katie Price has revealed her son Junior is so embarrassed by her antics he refuses to bring his friends over.

The former glamour model says the 15-year-old - who she shares with ex husband Peter Andre - has even admitted he'll stray from inviting girls to their house in the future.

Nevertheless, Katie insists she's a "cool mum".

Katie Price admitted son Junior is 'embarrassed' of her (Credit: Splash)

The 42-year-old told new! magazine: "He always says, 'I'm never bringing a girl over here because you'll embarrass me!'

"And, 'I'm not bringing my friends round,' however, all his friends say that I'm a cool mum."

She added: "I seem to embarrass him with everything that I do.

"He's always like, 'Mum, you're so embarrassing', but we do have a laugh."

Junior's friends insist she's a 'cool mum' (Credit: Splash)

Katie recently reunited with Junior and daughter Princess after 12 weeks of living apart.

The pair had been isolating with their dad Peter, 47, his doctor wife Emily, 30, and their two children Theo and Amelia.

Katie told The Sun Online that she was absolutely thrilled to see them.

She said: "I can't believe how much the kids have grown in six weeks - Pete's had them sleeping in grow bags!"

She went on to admit that the reunion had even brought tears to her eyes, saying: "I welled up, it’s been a tough six weeks not being able to hug them."

Meanwhile, Katie's other two children with Kieran Hayler, Bunny, five, and Jett, six, are with their dad.

The TV star also has 18-year-old son Harvey, who she has been isolating with during the pandemic.

Katie's admission comes weeks after the star celebrated Junior's 15th birthday in lockdown.

Katie and ex Peter share two children (Credit: Splash)

Junior's special day

The mum-of-five posted a picture of her kissing Junior to mark his special day.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Happy 15th birthday to my Mini Me in many ways, and so proud of the young man he is turning out to be.

"His dad and me have done a good job. Excited for today when he comes home for a surprise."

Meanwhile, dad Pete also shared a birthday message of his own.

He wrote: "Son, words cannot explain how much love there is for you. "I am proud of you for the kind, loving, funny, caring son you are. "You are my son, yes, but I also have a best friend in you.

"I know you’re gonna say I’m wet BUT accept the fact that we all love you so much. "Especially me. HAPPY 15th BIRTHDAY. I have some great surprises this morning so when you finally get your [bleep] out of bed you’ll see."

Katie and Peter - who wed in 2005 - have since insisted they're on good terms following years of tension.

