Katie Price showed a letter her son Harvey wrote to Santa and it’s melted her fans’ hearts.

With Christmas just around the corner, mum-of-five Katie, 42, showed off the cute message to her 2.3million Instagram followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

What did Katie Price say in the video about son Harvey?

Katie posted a video to her Instagram feed.

In it, she was seen opening the letter and reading out what 18-year-old Harvey had written.

“This is what Harvey wants,” she began.

Harvey’s letter read: “To Santa, I am being a good man and I love Christmas.

Read more: Katie Price says she doesn’t care about ex Peter Andre in furious rant

“I want an ‘all aboard’ toy train that goes ‘all aboard’, colouring pens, a Barney ABC DVD.”

Katie said: “He wants a computer – God, you’ve gone up in the world Harv!”

Katie Price read out the cute letter to her fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else was in the letter?

She continued reading the list by saying: “A Bullfrog Faces and a Froggy Dave.

“How cute is that?”

She also captioned the video: “Harvey’s Santa list so cute,” adding a red heart emoji.

Fans loved Harvey’s letter to Santa (Credit: Pexels)

Soon, Katie’s followers expressed their delight with the letter.

One wrote: “Amazing – hope Father Christmas brings you everything you wish for Harvey.”

Another said: “I Love Harvey!!! So frigging beautiful.”

Katie and Harvey have a special bond (Credit: YouTube)

What else have Katie and son Harvey been up to?

The cute letter is a brief respite from another tough year for Katie and Harvey.

Recently, Katie revealed that she’s terrified that Harvey is overeating too much after he ballooned to 29 stone.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “He needs to lose weight or he’ll end up dead. He doesn’t deserve that. I don’t want to lose him.

Read more: Katie Price determined to pass Harvey’s Law after horrendous racist video mocking disabled son

“He’s only 18, he’s got his whole life ahead of him. I will do anything to help.”

Harvey has Prader–Willi syndrome, which causes sufferers to overeat and constantly feel hungry.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.