Katie Price reunites with Junior and Princess after six weeks apart amid lockdown

TV's Katie Price has shared a touching video of herself and oldest son Harvey joined by her two children Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, she shares with Peter Andre.

Fans saw the reunited family cuddled up on the sofa together before they went to join in the Thursday night Clap for Carers on their doorstep.

Katie, 41, shared the cute footage on her Instagram account.

Katie Price and family back together

Princess and Junior had been isolating with their dad Peter, 47, his doctor wife Emily, 30, and their two children Theo and Amelia.

Meanwhile Katie's other two children with Kieran Hayler, Bunny, five, and Jett, six, are with their dad.

Under the government's strict rules around lockdown, children of parents who live apart are allowed to move between houses.

Katie has previously said how much she missed Junior and Princess (Credit: Splash News)

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Katie cheered: "Clap for the people on the front line."

The man behind the camera, thought to be the Dreamboys dancer and trainer Al Warrell, said: "Go on Harv, clap."

It was one of a series of videos Katie shared of them all together.

She wrote: "It’s Thursday, so let’s show our appreciation and respect for all the incredible key workers keeping our country going."

Fundraising

Earlier, she shared a picture of Harvey, 17, in a t-shirt he has designed to raise money for the NHS.

Funds will go towards NHS charities and the Cavell Nurses Trust.

However, Katie admitted previously she missed her kids.

"Harvey is one of those who are at a high risk of dying if they get it, so I haven't been able to see my other kids," she told New! Magazine.

Nice to see the family back together.

