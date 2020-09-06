Katie Price returns to social media after quitting to ‘rest in order to heal’ after foot surgery

Katie Price is back on social media a week after quitting.

The mum-of-five, 42, had said she was taking an indefinite leave from social media as she recovers from foot surgery.

She had said she needed time to properly heal and friends shared their worries that she could suffer ‘burn-out’.

However, just a week later she is back on Instagram and posted a loved up snap with her boyfriend Carl Woods.

She describes Carl as her ‘prince’ as they show off their new veneers in the cosy snap.

Why did Katie Price quit social media?

Katie Price with Carl Woods shortly before her foot accident (Credit: YouTube)

And she also posted a photo of her in a wheelchair.

Here she thanked her fans and said she plans to post much more content with Carl.

She says they are launching a travel channel together.

Katie shared: “I’m back online and just want to thank everyone for all the love and support! It’s a tough journey, but I’m feeling stronger and determined to get through this with all the support of my family, friends, followers and my amazing man @carljwoods.

“Carl and I will be posting a lot more content together on our joint page @adventuresofkatieandcarl and look out for our new YouTube travel channel coming very soon.”

This new venture comes just a day after Katie says she’s back in The Priory.

Here she says she hopes to fully recover from her freak accident and focus on her mental health.

She told The Sun: “Everything has hit me so hard, not only am I in a wheelchair but I have to learn to walk again and I’m disabled. It’s humiliating.”

Katie says she’s back at The Priory

The former model had her veneers replaced after breaking both of her feet (Credit: YouTube)

Katie broke both of her feet while on holiday with Carl and her children Junior and Princess.

She remained in Turkey to get her veneers replaced before returning to the UK for further medical attention.

Back in England, she underwent an eight-hour operation on both of her feet.

Doctors have warned her she now has ‘life-changing’ injuries and that it could be up two years until she is back to walking normally again.

Her new man is a former Love Island contestant. Carl competed in 2016’s series as a bombshell.

But he never made it into the villa. He is believed to be a car dealer.

