Katie Price reportedly wants Harvey to lose 10 stone and has got him an exercise bike worth thousands to help him get fitter.

The former glamour model, 42, is said to have spent £2k on machinery that could help her eldest son, 18, get down to a healthier weight.

Mum Katie is reportedly desperate for Harvey to get to a healthier weight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price ‘keen to help Harvey drop 10 stone’

According to The Sun, Harvey – who has Prader-Willi syndrome – currently weighs 27 stone and mum Katie is keen to help him shed the pounds.

A source told the newspaper: “Harvey needs to lose around 10 stone to get back to a good weight for him and he seems to enjoy going on the bike so she snapped a couple up.

“Katie wants to get in shape too, so she’s hoping they can work out together ahead of him starting college in September.”

Harvey needs to lose around 10 stone to get back to a good weight.

The paper published photos showing them trying out two exercise bikes, which it reported cost £2k.

ED! contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

A source claimed Katie is keen to get in shape too (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Update on Katie’s mum’s health

It follows an update on Katie’s mum’s health as she battles a terminal lung condition.

In 2017, doctors told Amy – who suffers from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis – that she had just three to four years to live.

In a new joint interview with The Sunday Times interview, Katie revealed the illness is “slowing her down” – but insisted her mum isn’t “giving in without a fight”.

She told the newspaper: “She has joined a choir to open up her lungs. She’s not giving in without a fight. We’ve both got tough exteriors, neither of us show anyone what’s going on inside.”

The reality star gave an update on her mum’s health this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie also said her mum “needs oxygen now” but still goes to her “cardio class” every morning.

Speaking further, the reality star revealed she misses giving her mum a cuddle.

Katie explained: “Because we know we’re losing Mum, nothing goes unsaid. I know everything about her and she knows everything about me. I miss holding her and giving her a cuddle.”

It follows an interview on GMB in February in which Amy said she felt she was “in the last couple of years” of her life.

