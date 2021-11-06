Katie Price has described being at home with her fiancé Carl Woods as her “safe place”.

The mum-of-five, 43, told fans how she feels about living with Carl, who she also called her “best friend”.

Katie made her declaration as she and Carl, 32, messed around together on Instagram.

Katie Price and Carl Woods relax in her ‘safe place’ together (Credit: Instagram)

Using a filter with pink hair and sunglasses, the star wrote: “My safe place with my best friend, soulmate, life @carljwoods.”

Carl reposted Katie’s message to his own Instagram Stories, adding a string of red love heart emojis.

Katie Price on the road to recovery

Katie has recently returned home having spent a stint at The Priory.

The former glamour model was ordered to receive treatment at the facility following a car accident in September.

The star is reportedly planning to marry Carl before December 15 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie pleaded guilty to flipping her BMW while banned from driving and while under the influence of alcohol.

She is due back in court on December 15.

Earlier this week, we told how Katie is apparently planning to marry Carl following her rehab stint.

According to reports, the star is hoping to tie the knot before her looming court appearance.

A source told The Sun: “She’s in a huge rush to get married before the court date – she was planning for a winter wedding anyway, but she’s determined to tie the knot as soon as possible.

“She’s told Carl she wants to be Mrs Woods as soon as possible so it’s full steam ahead on the wedding plans.”

Katie is tackling her PTSD struggles after rehab (Credit: Instagram)

Getting back on track

In 2018, Katie checked into rehab after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

This week, she updated fans on her latest stint by sharing a picture of some books she is reading.

One is titled Recovery from Complex PTSD, and the other is DBT Skills Training: Handouts and Worksheets.

Posting the snap on Instagram, Katie added the gif “currently reading”.

Katie has also returned to work, announcing the news with a photo of herself, sister Sophie and their terminally-ill mum Amy.

She captioned the shot: “Happy November!

“It’s a new month and I’m so happy to be back working and spending quality time with my mum and sister @sophie_pricey. My team!”

