Katie Price has revealed in her new book, Harvey and Me, how her son “destroyed” a hotel room.

The 43-year-old mum-of-five shared the frank account in her new book.

And it seems all was not ideal on the idyllic island of Saint Lucia, in the Caribbean.

Katie Price and her son Harvey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What does Katie Price say Harvey did in the hotel?

Writing in Harvey and Me, Katie gives an honest account of life with her eldest child, who has a number of special needs.

Katie talks about staying in Saint Lucia where she went on holiday earlier this year with partner Carl Woods and Harvey.

Read more: Katie Price ‘rushing to marry Carl Woods next month’ as she makes fresh start after rehab

She writes: “The last time we went away, I took him to Saint Lucia for a family holiday. We had an interconnecting room and it was beautiful.

“But Harvey absolutely destroyed it. He put loads of holes in the walls because he kicked off almost every day.”

Katie had to tell the hotel that she’d “pay for the damage” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added: “He also has a habit of picking the skin on his leg until it bleeds and then he wipes the blood on the wall and all over the bed sheets.

Going out in public is a nightmare.

“It’s a sensory thing for him. I had to tell the hotel that I’d pay for the damage – and it’s not cheap.”

Harvey, 19, is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

What else does Katie reveal in the book?

Katie has spoken in the past about the damage Harvey can cause to things like TVs and iPads.

Harvey’s health conditions cause him to fly into ‘meltdowns’, punching holes in walls and breaking things.

In the book, she reveals how footing the bill for damage and breakages leaves her out of pocket.

Katie and fiancé Carl Woods (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Katie Price pays tribute to terminally ill mum Amy as she marks new month

She says: “Going out in public is a nightmare. I feel like I’m constantly clearing up after him and I fork out a lot of money to repair things he’s smashed up.

“Fortunately, I know that if he breaks something, I can pay for it, but it does end up costing me a lot of money.

“It’s not ideal. I honestly don’t know how families who can’t afford to replace things cope.”

What do you think of this story? Give us some feedback over on Facebook @EntertainmentDailyFix.