Katie Price has put paid to rumours she’s had bunions on her feet removed thanks to some rather gruesome new photos.

Katie, 42, has been plagued by whispers that her recent surgery on her feet was to have the bony lumps removed.

But proving that her “life-changing injuries” are real, Katie has now shared some horror snaps and X-rays.

What did Katie Price say about her feet?

Taking to Instagram, the former glamour model posted two pictures of her bare feet bulging with stitches.

The line of stitched skin runs from the top of her ankles and down across the side of each foot.

Katie also shared two X-ray images, which show a collection of screws and metal plates embedded in her heels.

People saying I’ve made it all up will now see I wasn’t lying to the point I’ve had MAJOR SURGERY to my life-changing injuries.

Writing alongside the grim pictures, Katie said: “For people who said I haven’t broken my feet or people saying I had a bunion operation (even though I’ve never had bunions) still won’t admit they wrongly accused me and speculated again saying I’ve made it all up, will now see I wasn’t lying to the point I’ve had MAJOR SURGERY to my life-changing injuries.”

Katie has been in a wheelchair for four months (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The star thanked her surgeons

Katie added: “MASSIVE THANK YOU TO THE INCREDIBLE SURGEONS who have made it possible for me to be able walk again in time and without them this wouldn’t have been possible!”

The mum-of-five then went on to namecheck her medical team at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Katie also revealed that she has been told to wear fancy shoes to aid her recovery.

She added: “Believe it or not the doctors said high heels will be best thing for me to walk in.”

Katie was on holiday with her boyfriend Carl when she broke her feet (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How did Katie break her feet?

Katie broke both her feet by jumping off a wall in Turkey this summer.

The star believed the wall was low and didn’t realise there was a 25ft drop on the other side.

Katie has since said that X-rays revealed her feet were “smashed like an egg”.

Once back in the UK, she needed an eight-hour operation to fuse the bones back together with screws and plates.

The star has also said she can ride a bike in her boots (Credit: Instagram)

Is Katie walking again?

Katie has spent three months in a wheelchair or on a mobility scooter.

However, she has now told fans she is able to “stand” and “ride a bike” in her orthopaedic boots.

Katie is currently on holiday in the Maldives with her boyfriend Carl Woods.

During her break, she has revealed: “Oh I’m so excited, guys. I can now stand – only stand – and I can now ride a bike.

“Everything the doctors are telling me… it’s all working. So it’s good news.”

