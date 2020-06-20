Katie Price 'getting a puppy' for daughter Princess' birthday after dad Peter Andre refused

Reality star Katie Price is reportedly planning to get daughter Princess a puppy for her 13th birthday, after her dad Peter Andre said he couldn't.

The 42-year-old former glamour model is even said to have already picked out the one she wants.

Katie Price lives with personal trainer Al Warrell. (Credit: Splash News)

Read more: Katie Price 'marries herself' and slams 'fame-hungry exes' in new video

As reported by The Sun, a source said: "The dog is arriving at Katie's house next week...

"Katie knows Princess has missed having a puppy around and now Katie’s only got one dog, she thinks it’ll be a good companion for Blade.

"Princess will pick the name, but she’ll have to stay with Katie when Princess goes back to her dad’s, as Emily is allergic to dogs."

Katie has picked out a puppy

Katie's personal trainer Al Warrell, who lives with her, has even posted a photo of the puppy on Instagram. Let's hope it doesn't ruin the surprise for Princess!

View this post on Instagram Such a nice kitten A post shared by Al Warrell (@alwarrell) on Jun 9, 2020 at 9:30am PDT

Animal lover Katie is also mum to Junior, Harvey, Jett and Bunny.

She previously lost her Alsatian Sparkle in a road traffic accident nearby to her home in West Sussex, leaving her devastated.

Sparkle was killed four months ago, so it looks like Katie is ready to welcome a new pup into her life, to keep Blade company.

Blade is Katie's protection dog as well as her pet, after she was the subject of a number of kidnap threats recently.

Princess and her brother Junior live with their dad, 47-year-old Peter Andre, his wife Emily and their two children Amelia and Theo. Katie only lives 10 minutes away.

Read more: Katie Price reunites with Junior and Princess after six weeks apart amid lockdown

Writing in his column in new! magazine, Pete also spoke out about Princess' birthday. He said he was upset that he couldn't give Princess her dream present due to Emily's allergy.

The star wrote: "It's... Princess's birthday at the end of the month and she said she wants a puppy.

"It's every dad's dream to get their daughter a puppy for their 13th birthday but Emily is so allergic to dogs I don't think it's going to be possible.

"It makes me sad I can't make Princess's dream come true but I will make it up to her, I promise."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.