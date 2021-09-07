Katie Price has praised her ex-husband Peter Andre, proving the two are still on good terms.

The Loose Women star split with the Mysterious Girl singer 12 years ago, but the pair still co-parent their children Princess, 14, and Junior, 16.

Junior signed a record deal last month, and now Katie has opened up about how proud she is.

Even though Katie herself has released records, she confessed that Junior gets his singing chops from his dad, Peter.

Peter Andre and Katie Price’s son, Junior Andre, has signed a record deal (Credit: Katie Price YouTube)

Katie Price and Peter Andre

“He’ll be a little star,” Katie told New Magazine.

“He’s always been good at singing. His dad [Peter] is the singer even though I still try, but his dad knows more in that area than me.”

Katie went on to tease that Princess could soon be following in her brother’s footsteps.

She added: “And Princess does all her bits with me. Watch this space with Princess because you don’t know what’s coming up with her!”

Junior joined his dad, Pete, 48, on stage last month (August) at the Fantasia festival in Essex.

Katie Price has shared some rare praise for Peter Andre (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Junior record deal

Katie rushed to Instagram last month (August) to celebrate Junior signing his first solo record deal.

Mum-of-five Katie told fans: “I am so excited and no words can describe how proud I am of my son @officialjunior_andre signing his very well deserved record deal @rebelrecs @columbiauk.

“From a young age I knew he would be a star it wasn’t long ago me Junior his dad and me were going through his contract to make sure everything is in place a right for him.”

“Now the future is exciting, watch the space. I love you, Junior,” she added.

Katie praised Junior’s record deal (Credit: SplashNews.com)

At the time, Junior said: “I love everyone who supports me and I am very excited to go on this journey with you all. NEW MUSIC COMING SOON!!”

Katie and Peter have both enjoyed success as singers.

Pete is best known for his smash hit, Mysterious Girl, which has over 50 million views on YouTube.

The former couple also released an album together, A Whole New World, in 2006.

It went on to achieve platinum status in the UK after debuting at number 20 on the album charts. At the time, all the proceeds went to charity.

