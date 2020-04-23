Katie Price praises exes Kieran Hayler and Peter Andre for being 'great dads'

TV's Katie Price is looking to put a bad year behind her and has praised her exes for being 'great dads' in a brutally honest trailer for her new show.

She singled out Kieran Hayler and Peter Andre for their help during a difficult time.

Katie said they are "great dads" in an interview with The Sun.

Katie Price has two children with Peter Andre (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie's lockdown life

Katie is at home with her oldest son Harvey, 17, who is classified as being at high risk from coronavirus.

Close by are her children with Peter Andre - Princess, 12, Junior, 14 - who are staying with their dad.

Meanwhile, Kieran is believed to be looking after the two kids he has with Katie, Jett, six, and Bunny, who is five.

The hour-long special of My Crazy Life will screen on May 4 on Quest Red.

Talking about the scenes viewers will see from her life over the past year, Katie, 41, told the publication: "It was a dark and lonely time.

"Whatever way I turned, I ended up going the wrong way, doing, making and taking the wrong choices."

Katie's 'nightmare' is now over

She has faced money worries and even went to rehab for a stint.

Katie has two children with Kieran (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And Katie described this phase of her life as "the final chapter of a nightmare that is now over" and said she was looking forward to starting a new life.

However, although she misses her children, Katie also revealed that she has been in regular contact through FaceTime.

She added that she "can't wait to see them and to give them a big hug" because "this has been really hard".

Speaking about Peter and Kieran, Katie said: "They are great dads - I know the children are in safe hands."

