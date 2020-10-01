Katie Price praised boyfriend Carl Woods and has said she feels her “stars are finally aligned”.

The former glamour model opened up about her “ups and downs” over the last year in an Instagram post on Wednesday (September 30).

Katie, 42, told fans she gets “judged for everything” she does and “at times it’s taken its toll” on her mental health.

What did Katie Price say?

The star shared a photo of herself cuddling one of her cute dogs.

The mum-of-five wrote: “This year has been challenging for all of us in so many ways and it’s no secret that I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs.

“Being in the spotlight since I was 17 has given me lots of highs and lows.

“As you all know I’m judged for everything I do and at times it’s taken its toll on my mental health.

Katie Price praised boyfriend Carl Woods for supporting her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I made a decision to get help and also to start looking after my physical health too.”

Katie gushes over Carl Woods

Katie explained that after breaking both her feet during the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, being healthy “has never been so important”.

Gushing over her new man Carl, the star continued: “@carljwoods has been such an amazing support.

For the first time in a long time, I am truly happy.

“I feel so excited that we’ve found something that is helping us both feel great.

Katie broke both her feet on holiday earlier this year (Credit: YouTube)

“I feel my stars are finally aligned, I have a beautiful family, a gorgeous and caring man by my side and for the first time in a long time, I am truly happy.”

She concluded her message: “I’m now excited to help others feel happy and healthy too.

“Thank you to all my supporters that have stood by me. The Pricey is well and truly back!”

Katie also gushed over her “beautiful” family (Credit: YouTube)

What did Katie Price fans say?

Fans praised Katie for keeping strong over the last few months in the comments section.

One person said: “You’re an amazing mum and you have been through a lot but you have come out shining.”

Another added: “Good for you… you look a lot happier and more settled these days.”

A third wrote: “I think you’re amazing… Strong in the face of the haters and honest through to the very core.”

