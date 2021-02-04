Katie Price plans to ‘resurrect singing career’ after buying home studio

In news that will horrify many but delight some, Katie Price says she wants to resurrect her singing career after buying a YouTube home studio.

Mum-of-five Katie, 42, has tried to forge a singing career over the years but to no avail.

However, Katie has teased that she’s heading back behind the mic.

Katie is no stranger to singing behind a mic (Credit: Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com)

What is the news about Katie Price?

Appearing on tonight’s FUBAR Radio’s Access All Areas show (Thursday February 4), she tells hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng that she has bought a home studio.

Also in the show, she addresses claims that her singing – and her singing career – isn’t taken seriously.

“Obviously I muck about on Instagram,” she says.

“And when I say I want to be on The Masked [Singer], I want to be on The Voice, then everyone takes the mickey out of me saying, ‘oh shut up Kate. You really think you can sing?’

“I’m like, yeah, I can actually. And they’re like, ‘well, I dunno what you hear.’”

Even boyfriend Carl Woods agrees – he is heard out of shot answering “absolutely not” when asked the question ‘can Katie sing’.

Katie has bought a home studio (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’m not giving up”

She continued: “I’ve now bought myself a studio for YouTube. So I’m going to do my like karaoke versions, acoustic versions of songs I want to do.”

However, Katie is bullish when it comes to potential criticism.

“I’m not giving up. I’m going to do it… If you don’t want to hear it, don’t tap on and listen!”

Katie has tried before (Credit: ITV)

Katie’s failed singing career so far…

Katie has given a career in music a good go.

She performed a single I Got U live on Loose Women in 2017, and she was often seen on the club circuit around Europe performing.

Unfortunately, some fans branded the performance “disastrous”.

Katie also memorably auditioned to be the UK representative on Eurovision in 2005.

Wearing a pink leotard while heavily pregnant she sang Not Just Anybody.

She eventually lost out to Daz Simpson.

