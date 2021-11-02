Katie Price has paid tribute to her mum Amy as she returned to work following her car crash and brief rehab stint.

It’s been a very tough few weeks for the former Loose Women star.

Katie was attacked in August, and then her struggles continued when she was involved in a car wreck in September.

She later checked into rehab to avoid spending time behind bars after pleading guilty to drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Katie Price has returned to work following her car crash and rehab stint (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Katie Price mum

The former glamour model took to Instagram on Monday night (November 1) to reveal that she has already returned to work following her ordeal.

Posing alongside her terminally ill mum and her sister, Katie flashed a grin at the camera.

Read more: Katie Price: “No one will ever, ever destroy me again” – heartbreaking words before alleged assault

Sounding upbeat and positive, she told fans: “Happy November! It’s a new month and I’m so happy to be back working and spending quality time with my mum and sister @sophie_pricey. My team!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie also took to her second Instagram account for her brand By Katie Price to give fans a behind the scenes look at her glam photoshoot.

The 43-year-old star posed alongside a group of models on a shoot for her new makeup range.

A source told The Sun: “Katie’s officially finished rehab and is now back at home. She’s completed the treatment and is ready to get back to work.”

The insider added that Katie is set to launch her new baby range, Little Pricey, imminently.

Katie has the support of her fiancé Carl Woods (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She had previously been forced to cancel the announcement, a new venture with her sister Sophie, following her car accident.

Meanwhile, Katie recently revealed that she has started to plan her terminally ill mother’s funeral.

Amy has an incurable lung condition called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

In 2017, doctors tragically told her that she could have three to five years to live.

Meanwhile, has Katie Price returned to work too soon after her crash? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.