Katie Price ordered to pay ex Alex Reid £25,000 over sex life claims

A high court judge ruled bankrupt Katie Price must pay ex-husband Alex Reid £25,000 after she allegedly shared details of his sex life and showed a TV audience a video of him.

Katie Price was ordered to pay ex Alex Reid £25,000 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The judge ruled in favour of the former cage fighter ordering Katie to pay damages for 'distributing private information - some of it a sexual nature'.

The amount of damages was decided on at the High Court today (March 13) after Alex won the judgement in November.

Alex claims that Katie played a video of him to an audience of around 40 people off-camera during filming on Celebrity Big Brother's Bit on the Side in January 2018.

Alex Reid claims Katie shared initimate pictures and a private video of him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He also says criminals tried to blackmail him in 2013 using material they had obtained from Katie.

Katie and Alex were married between 2010 and 2012.

How that footage came to the blackmailers, the only feasible answer, was that it could have come from Ms Price.

The court heard that Alex had been 'vilified' after his ex-wife shared the intimate details.

He was then blackmailed with a video and said in a statement:"How that footage came to the blackmailers, the only feasible answer, was that it could have come from Ms Price."

The court was told that Katie is bankrupt and it was revealed that Alex will be in a 'line of creditors'.

Alex also said that Katie revealed he dresses up in women's clothing and has an alter-ego called Roxanne in 2009.

Alex and Katie were married for two years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It was then he also became aware Katie had explicit images of him on her laptop, which she then promised to delete.

Barrister Philip Williams, for Alex, told the High Court: "It's an understatement to say that it had a devastating effect on him.

"Whatever money he is paid, it's just not going to give him his life back. It's been destroyed."

The news comes after Katie disabled her Instagram account yesterday (March 12) saying she needed to "take a break" from social media.

Katie first spoke about quitting social media following the death of Caroline Flack.

She said in an Instagram story at the time: "I've decided to take a break from this horrible media world.

"I'm absolutely heart broken... I'm having a dramatic change in my life for the better. I don't want to have to read or see anything in the press about me, my family & friends or my exes.

"This has all got to stop! I'll be back when I'm ready."

