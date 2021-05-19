Katie Price has taken to Instagram to show off her “real” short hair on holiday in Portugal, and fans can’t get enough of it.

The 42-year-old mum-of-five took to social media to share the short video.

And it wasn’t long until fans got excited about her natural look.

What did Katie Price share on Instagram?

In the short video, Katie showed herself in a car posing for the camera.

As she turned her head from side to side, she flashed a gleaming white smile and revealed much shorter, shoulder-length hair.

With the hair swept back and looking svelte, Katie said: “I’ve been persuaded by @rossmfraser @collectionshair to go au naturel and embrace my short hair tonight.

“Thanks for getting me ready.

“I love it! What do you guys think?”

Katie with her traditional longer hair (Credit: YouTube)

How did her fans react?

It wasn’t long until many of her 2.6million followers responded to the natural ‘do.

And they much preferred it to Katie’s traditional hair extensions and wigs.

One wrote: “Makes you look more sexy.

“That hair extension look is so 90s.”

You look so much better with short hair. Looks so classy.

Another said: “You look so much better with short hair. Look so classy.”

A third agreed and wrote: “Looks so much nicer than extensions and wigs.”

Finally a fourth followed gushed: “Much more sophisticated. [Love] it.”

Carl says he and Katie are also in Portugal for work (Credit: Instagram)

How did Carl defend the holiday?

Katie jetted off to Portugal with her fiancé Carl Woods earlier this week.

And, as the country began to emerge from lockdown and an easing of restrictions, the pair caught some flak for their trip.

Carl hit back on Instagram at the naysayers, saying: “And am I not allowed to take my fiancée away for her birthday?

“One of the first flights out? And not only that but we’ve got some good projects we’re working on over here.”