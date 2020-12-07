Katie Price has given fans an update on her mum Amy’s incurable lung condition.

The former glamour model, who shares a close bond with her beloved mum, revealed Amy has been shielding since March whilst battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Alongside a lengthy caption raising awareness to Amy’s condition, Katie shared a selection of photos on Instagram today (December 7).

What did Katie Price say about her mum?

The first showed Katie and Amy posing on a family holiday, while the second was of a lung scan.

Captioning the post, the mum-of-five penned: “I am supporting www.pulmonaryfibrosistrust.org who are the only UK charity to provide vital equipment to those living with the incurable lung condition PF/IPF which my mum has.

My mum has been shielding since March because her lungs are susceptible to catching the virus

“They do wonderful work supporting people. PF cases are likely to increase dramatically due to COVID-19. PF is when the lungs become scarred and breathing is increasingly difficult. About 70,000 people in the UK have it.

“On average people survive 3 -5 years unless they are lucky to get a lung transplant. My mum has been shielding since March because her lungs are susceptible to catching the virus.”

Katie Price has opened up on her mum Amy’s health (Credit: ITV)

Katie, 42, went on: “The Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust have just released their patient survey results which show vital lung rehab and other services have been cut due to the pandemic, just when people need it most.

“Please help us help the charity ensure people get access to the equipment they need such as mobile oxygen, stairlifts, mobility scooters. They also provide respite holidays.”

What did fans say?

Followers were left touched by Katie’s words, with one commenting: “So glad you are raising awareness of this… I lost my amazing dad nearly 2 years ago to this cruel horrible illness.”

A second said: “Your mum is a lovely lady, she has really taken control of this disease, and is doing so well.”

The former glamour model revealed her mum has been shielding for months (Credit: Quest Red)

Another wrote: “Your mum is such a beauty, keep her safe Katie.”

A fourth added: “Well done, awful awful disease that needs funding for support. My heart goes out to any family dealing with IPF.”

When was Amy diagnosed?

Amy was sadly diagnosed with terminal lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis back in 2017.

The awful disease permanently affects the lungs and scars the tissue.

Amy is battling an incurable lung condition (Credit: Quest Red)

At the time, Amy was given a three to five year life expectancy by doctors.

Treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis includes a lung transplant.

After hearing her mum had the condition, Katie offered to give one of her lungs – but Amy refused.

Opening up on Loose Women, Katie previously said: “She wouldn’t ever let me because I have kids but it’s not that easy.

“There’s not that many on the transplant list, they have to wait until you’re nearly dead.”

Back in June, the reality star reunited with her terminally ill mum following months in lockdown.

