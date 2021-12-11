Katie Price ‘undergoes 13th boob job’ just days before drink drive sentencing

In latest Katie Price news, the star has reportedly undergone her thirteenth boob job in Belgium – just days before appearing in court.

The 43-year-old allegedly drove to the country for various procedures, including liposuction, fat removed from her bum, and breast lift surgery.

It’s believed fiancé Carl Woods was spotted alongside Katie in Brussels yesterday (December 10).

Katie Price has reportedly undergone another boob job

Katie Price news

According to The Sun, Katie underwent the procedures at BeClinic in Brussels.

The publication also claims that the star will document the trip for her YouTube channel.

Katie is due back in court on 15 December.

Katie’s representative said the claims were “not true” when approached by ED!.

It comes after reports suggested that Katie was planning to travel to Turkey for the procedures.

The mum-of-five apparently had concerns over her bum implants.

Carl reportedly joined Katie on the trip

A source recently told The Sun: “Katie’s telling everyone she thinks her bum implants make her look too big and wants them out.

“Everyone thinks she’s making a huge mistake. She could be sent to prison next week, but she’s in denial about how serious everything is.

“Who knows if she’ll actually go through with it, but she’s told friends she’s going.”

Katie only visited Turkey five months ago, where she underwent numerous cosmetic alterations.

Katie’s court date

Meanwhile, Katie will appear in court next week.

She was previously arrested in September after being involved in a drink-drive car crash.

The reality star later checked herself into rehab facility, The Priory.

Katie is due in court next week

During her rehab stint, Katie’s family released an emotional statement.

Her mum Amy said: “She could have killed herself or someone else’s child. I don’t hide from that and neither does Kate.

“My daughter is mentally unwell.

“We have no idea what the future holds but what we do know is Kate’s children will read and see every article written.”

