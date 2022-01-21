Katie news: Reality star with her exes Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler
Katie Price insists she wants ‘no revenge’ on exes and claims the ‘truth will come out’

Former model claims she has moved on

By Rebecca Calderwood

In the latest news on Katie Price, the star has shared a defiant post about her exes Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler.

The former glamour model, 43, has rocky relationships with her children’s fathers.

But taking to Instagram yesterday (January 20), Katie insisted that she wants “no revenge” on her former lovers.

Katie Price attacked Emily Andre
Katie Price shared a defiant post about her exes (Credit: SPlashNews.com)

Katie Price news

It comes after a tabloid reported that Katie wants revenge after years of hardships with Peter and Kieran.

According to The Sun, the star is “bitter” about the way their relationships ended and the treatment she received.

However, Katie insists that isn’t the case.

I’ve now found the strength to turn my life around.

The mum-of-five recently hit back at the claims on her Instagram Story.

Last night, Katie shared: “I want to clarify that I have absolutely no revenge on my ex husbands @official_kieranhayler @peterandre despite they have tried to ruin my life and did.

“But I’ve now found the strength to turn my life around with my weekly therapy and focusing on my future with @carljwoods…

Katie Price and Peter Andre
Katie and Peter share two children together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Getting married and having babies and committed to being back to a woman in power.”

Katie continued: “The tide is changing and the truth is now starting to come out. Thank you for all my followers and dedicated fans. I love you all so much.”

Peter’s representative provided “no comment” when approached by ED!.

We also contacted a representative for Kieran.

Read more: Katie Price’s ex Kieran Hayler vows to clear his name over rape allegations

Katie and Kieran married in 2013 and have two young kids together – son Jett and daughter Bunny.

She shares her eldest children – son Junior and daughter Princess – with ex-husband Peter.

Katie Price news: Katie and Kieran
Katie and Kieran have a strained relationship (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie’s ex-husband Kieran vows to ‘clear his name’

Meanwhile, Kieran has been accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl in 2016.

Sussex Police are reportedly speaking to the dad-of-three in a voluntary interview next week.

Read more: Katie Price makes ‘hateful’ claim about ex-husband Peter Andre

In a statement from his spokesperson, Kieran claims the allegations are “false and have been fabricated by a third party in an act of revenge”.

The statement also went on to state that Kieran will “fight to clear his name”.

