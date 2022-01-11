Katie Price shows off transformation before ‘community service starts’

Katie Price has showed off her latest hair look after ditching her extensions in latest news.

The former glamour model took to Instagram to share a selfie as she told her fans she’s got rid of her hair extensions.

Katie said she’s “actually liking” her short new hair and looks set to keep it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie Price news

Alongside a snap of herself showing off the bob, Katie said: “I haven’t had my extensions in for a couple of months now and actually liking my short new hair.”

Read more: Peter Andre shows support to wife Emily following ex Katie Price’s attack

Fans loved the shorter hair too, and begged Katie to keep it.

One person said: “You look so much more glamorous with your natural hair.”

Katie usually wears hair extensions (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another commented: “Love it this length. Much more current and v cool. Makes your eyes really stand out too.”

A third added: “Love your hair that length! Très chic.”

Katie has had a tough few months following her drink-drive crash in September last year.

The mum-of-five avoided prison last month when she was handed a 16-week suspended sentence.

She will also have to complete 100 hours of community service.

Katie will reportedly start her community service this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to reports, Katie will begin this week and the work will be spread out across six weeks.

The Sun reports that Katie will have to clear wasteland, clean graffiti off walls and chewing gum from paths.

She’ll also reportedly have to decorate a local community centre.

Katie opened up about her crash during an appearance on Good Morning Britain last week.

She said, alongside her son Harvey: “The events leading up to it were really traumatic and it’s still been traumatic after, so I’m not ready to talk about it yet.

“What I can say is, I went to The Priory and I’ve made the decision to see a therapist every week forever to deal with the traumatic events that led me up into that car because I’m very good at hiding things.”

Read more: Katie Price’s sentence won’t be appealed after drink-drive crash leaving police ‘disappointed’

She added: “I feel ashamed about it all and everything like I say, it was a traumatic build up to it. The reasons I’m still dealing with now.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.