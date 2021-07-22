In latest Katie Price news, the star has ditched the filters to give fans a close-up look at her new face.

The former glamour model recently revealed she thought she would die when she had multiple surgeries in one session.

But now, Katie, 43, has had healing time, she admits she couldn’t be happier with her new look.

Katie shows off her new taut skin and streamlined eyes (Credit: Katie Price/Instagram Stories)

What’s the latest Katie Price news?

She took to Instagram to share her joy at her changed appearance during a relaxing pamper day.

She said: “I’ve had a nice facial today, my first facial since I’ve had my face done, and there’s no filter. Obviously, I’m still healing. That was such an amazing facial.”

She continued: “My surgery is looking good. I’m sooo happy.”

Katie said she’s happy with the healing (Credit: Katie Price/Instagram Stories)

The star’s surgery nightmare

Katie recently travelled to Turkey to get a series of procedures done to revamp her appearance.

She went under the knife for a facelift, full body liposuction and a lip lift.

But things weren’t smooth sailing for the reality star after she admitted believing she might die.

Katie wanted a fresher look than her more recent appearances (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Her COVID-19 fears meant Katie declined a blood transfusion when she awoke from her anaesthetic.

Katie admits she immediately thought, “What the [bleep] have I done?” as she realised the severity of her situation.

She told The Sun: “Honestly, I’ve gone to hell and back, it was horrific. Oh my God, I look like a monster out of a horror movie.

“I just thought, ‘this is it, I’m going to die.’ I was terrified of looking like a freak, like that Bride of Wildenstein or a fake doll.”

She added: “I’ve woken up with holes and stitches all over my body. I look like I’ve got cat’s whiskers coming out of my nose and eyes. But I just want the old Katie back!”

Katie – whose divorce from cheating ex-husband Kieran Hayler became official last week, is no stranger to cosmetic procedures.

The star admitted she can’t remember how many boob jobs she’s had, but believes it’s around 12.

She has also had so much botox since turning 30, that it no longer works for her.

