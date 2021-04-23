In the latest Katie Price news, the former model and businesswoman “ditched” her engagement ring on an outing with new fiancé Carl Woods.

The loved-up couple took a trip to London yesterday (Thursday April 22) and walked hand-in-hand around the capital.

However, there was something missing on her wedding finger – the gleaming engagement ring she wore during her announcement photoshoot.

Carl and Katie on a walk-about (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is the latest Katie Price news?

The couple revealed their engagement in OK! Magazine after months of speculation.

Mum-of-five Katie looked overjoyed in official photos, and said on Instagram: “I said yes!

“See the full story and photos in next week’s OK! Magazine”

And, on their walk around the London streets, the pair looked happy, relaxed and loved-up.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Katie’s ring is said to cost approximately £250,000 (Credit: Splash News / SplashNews.com)

How much is her ring worth?

While Katie didn’t wear her ring on her outing, she did show it off in the OK! photoshoot.

Experts at H&T Pawnbrokers estimate that the ring is worth a whopping £250,000.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We estimate the ring to be a combined stone carat of between six and eight carats worth of diamonds.

“It looks to be an elegant Emerald or Assher cut solitaire diamond, with no diamond shoulders or surround making it a Halo diamond.

“The ring appears as though it is a G/H in colour and VS to SI in clarity, [and] we estimate the price to be approx £250,000 for this unique designer piece.”

Carl proposed last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Carl propose to Katie?

In the interview with OK! Katie revealed Carl asked her son, Junior, for permission.

“We’d spoken about it a lot, so I knew he was going to, I just didn’t know when,” she said.

“It was amazing. Carl asked my mum and dad for permission – and Junior!

“It’s refreshing to be with a man that if I decided I never wanted to work again, he’d look after me. I just love him.”