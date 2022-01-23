Katie Price released after being questioned by police over ‘restraining order breach’

In the latest Katie Price news, the star has allegedly been arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

Police were called to the reality star’s home on Friday (January 21) following reports of her texting ex-husband Kieran Hayler‘s fiancée.

Katie, 43, has since been released by police.

Sussex Police confirmed the news in a statement.

A spokeswoman said: “At 5:45 pm on Friday (21 January) police responded to a report that a suspect had breached their restraining order.

“Officers arrested a woman in her 40s who has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.”

Unconfirmed reports have claimed that Katie texted Kieran’s partner Michelle Penticost.

In 2019, Katie was banned from contacting Michelle under a five-year restraining order.

ED! has approached representatives for Katie and Kieran.

Meanwhile, Katie appeared in court last month over a drink-drive crash.

According to the prosecution, the star had consumed cocaine, vodka and lemonade before crashing her car.

She received a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Katie’s apology to fans

Following her court appearance, Katie took to social media to issue a grovelling apology.

The 43-year-old star wrote: “I would like to thank my family – my children, my mum dad, sister, brother, my partner Carl, Leigh and my friends who have supported me throughout these past few months.

“It’s been a really difficult time and I’m incredibly sorry for my actions.

“I realise the damage my actions could have caused, not only to another family, but to my own as well.”

She concluded the post, saying: “Thank you for all the messages of goodwill that I’ve received.

“I’m going to surround myself with my loving family and friends and continue doing the work I love as it brings me enjoyment and helps my mental health.”

Reports of Katie breaching her restraining order follow after Kieran has been accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl in 2016.

