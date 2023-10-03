Peter Andre coming between Katie Price and fiancé Carl Woods: ‘It’s an on-going problem’

In the latest Katie Price news, it’s been reported that Peter Andre is coming between the reality star and her fiancé Carl Woods.

Mum-of-five Katie and Aussie hunk Peter had one of the famous showbiz relationships back in the day. The pair were married for four years before they split in 2009.

The Pricey is now loved-up with her on-off beau Carl Woods. But apparently he’s not too happy with Katie still bringing Pete up – something insiders say is an “on-going problem.”

Katie Price news: TV star ‘will always feel’ for Pete

Speaking to OK! magazine, a source alleged how Katie’s future relationships “will never truly work” because she’s “never going to let Peter go” and will “always feel” for him. The insider claimed: “She loves to talk about him, she can’t help it. She’s spoken about him in every relationship and compares them to Pete – it’s an on-going problem.”

Katie Price ’causes friction and arguments’ with Carl

“It annoys Carl when she brings up Pete and it causes friction and arguments in their already rocky relationship. But Carl knows she’ll never truly get over Pete,” the insider added.

The source then alleged how Katie feels like her “biggest mistake that she’s ever made” was “letting Pete leave”. The insider went on: “As far as she’s concerned, they should still be together.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Katie and Dwight Yorke

It comes after Katie issued a sad update about her former partner, Dwight Yorke. Katie and Dwight were together during the early 2000s, and welcomed Harvey back in 2002.

However, Dwight has had little to do with his son since then. However, Katie has revealed that she hopes this will change one day. Speaking to The Guardian, she revealed that the door is always open for Harvey’s father. Speaking to the publication, Katie said: “The door is always open. I would love the day I see Dwight and Harvey in front of each other. My mum still contacts his manager every year, and asks does he want to see Harvey for his birthday, and it’s always the same – no.

“I just want Dwight to know what a gorgeous young man Harvey is. Harvey has so much banter. He’s just a funny little bastard. You never know what’s going to come out of his mouth. He rules the roost when he’s home,” she then added.

