Katie Price makes shock £179k purchase to treat herself ‘after everything she’s been through’

News that Katie Price is planning on splashing out £179k on a new car might come as a surprise to fans of the model.

Katie is currently on a two-year driving ban for a number of motoring expenses.

However, after swerving jail and splitting from fiancé Carl Woods, Katie is treating herself to the car as a gift after “everything she’s been through“.

After a tough few months, Katie Price is treating herself (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price news: Star to spend £179k on a new car

Last week, Katie shared pictures to Instagram of herself looking at a new car.

And not just any new car… a bright pink Ferrari.

Read more: Kerry Katona risks fall out with Katie Price as she takes swipe at her appearance

She was seen with car designer Lisa Marie Brown, who owns the UK’s first pink Ferrari and Maserati, and revealed that Lisa would be designing “her new car”.

Now a source has told The Sun a few more details.

They claimed: “Katie’s getting a pink Ferrari – it’s worth £179k and she sees it as a gift to herself after everything she’s been through.”

Referencing Katie’s recent driving ban, they added: “She can’t wait to get her driving licence back.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for a comment on this story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Marie Brown (@lisamariebrown123)

Why is Katie Price banned from driving?

In October 2019, Katie was disqualified for two years after withholding the identity of the driver of her pink Range Rover during a crash in Bexley, south-east London, the year before.

Read more: Katie Price ‘accused of cheating with second man’ by ex Carl Woods

The sentence was reduced for 18 months on appeal, but was extended after the DVLA clocked her for another speeding offence.

I regret getting in the car, I could have killed someone. I could have killed myself.

In September 2021, Katie flipped her BMW on a country road while under the influence, without insurance and while still disqualified.

She avoided jail for the incident but was given another two-year driving ban.

Katie Price famously owned a pink Land Rover (Credit: Splash News)

‘No one’s life is perfect’

Speaking on her Channel 4 Mucky Mansion show, Katie said: “I mean I can deal with a lot of things, stress, pressure, I breathe that. Behind closed doors there’s drama, no one’s life is perfect.

“When it hits me personally, that’s what I can’t deal with. I regret getting in the car, I could have killed someone. I could have killed myself. My kids might not have had a mum. It’s awful.

“I was rock bottom at that point. It was a wake up call. I don’t want to be in that situation again.

“In fact I don’t want to be in a situation where I feel that sad inside that I need to just go and do something, be destructive and hurt people around me because I don’t know how to cope with it,” she said.

So what do you think of our story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.