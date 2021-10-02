Katie Price’s mum pens heartfelt note as she shares fears over losing ‘mentally unwell’ daughter

In latest Katie Price news, the star’s mum Amy has penned an emotional message as she seeks help in rehab.

The 43-year-old former glamour model recently pleaded guilty to three charges in court, before entering rehab facility The Priory.

Now, Amy has pleaded with the press and public to give her daughter “space”.

Katie Price’s mum has penned an emotional message about her daughter (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price news: Amy speaks out about her daughter

Amy titled the heartfelt message “my daughter Kate”.

She wrote: “I am setting out my concerns as Kate’s mother because I don’t know how else to address the issues that have arisen on social media and in the press.

“I know better than most that Kate has made a career in which she has engaged with and benefitted from the press.

Read more: OPINION: Katie Price needs our support – not a spell in prison

“I am not seeking to portray them as the bad guys and Kate as a victim.”

Amy continued: “I am just asking that the press understand that there may be consequences to their actions, which I do not want them to then claim were not foreseeable.

“My daughter behaved appallingly when she got behind the wheel of a car intoxicated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

“She could have killed herself or someone else’s child. I don’t hide from that and neither does Kate.”

Katie’s mum went on to explain that her daughter was extremely unwell.

In addition, she also pleaded with the public to give her “some space and privacy”.

My daughter behaved appallingly

Amy went on: “Since our plea as a family there have been over 35 articles from various sources and interviews from ex-partners/husbands all with an opinion.

“Many of these articles are completely fabricated (claims Kate has not been in touch with Harvey or is moving in with me for example).

“I understand that what Kate has done will be reported upcoming. But just fabricating stories to sell newspapers?”

Katie is currently in rehab following her crash (Credit: YouTube)

Katie is ‘mentally unwell’

Amy also reminded the press that “actions have consequences”, before opening up on mental health.

She then spoke about Katie’s own struggles.

“My daughter is mentally unwell,” Amy continued. “We have no idea what the future holds but what we do know is Kate’s children will read and see every article written.

Read more: Katie Price said her children would ‘never speak to her again’ if she took drugs one more time

“The abuse I am seeing on social media says so much for the society we live in. It has become a sad place.”

Concluding the post, she wrote: “Please allow us time, allow my daughter space not because she deserves this…

“… but because I am asking as a very sick and poorly mother who is scared she will lose her daughter.”

On Tuesday (September 28), Katie was arrested and hospitalised following a car accident.

At the time, the police confirmed: “A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs.”

The following day, the star pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance in court.

Katie’s sentencing will occur in December.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.