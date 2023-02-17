In Katie Price news, the former model has hit out at Met Police officers who allegedly shared “inappropriate and discriminatory images” of Harvey in a WhatsApp group chat.

Katie blasted the officers for their “disgusting” behaviour in a furious Instagram rant today (Friday, February 17).

Harvey was the butt of some “disgusting” jokes, it’s alleged (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price news: Model hits out at Met Police

Earlier today, Katie posted a shocking letter on her Instagram story.

The letter is from the Discrimination Investigation Unit at the Met Police.

It explains that a number of Met Police officers have breached Standards of Professional Behaviour in regard to Discreditable Conduct.

This is because they had allegedly posted “inappropriate” and “discriminatory” images of Harvey in a WhatsApp group.

The officers will be undergoing a Gross Misconduct Hearing next week, the letter confirmed.

Katie has slammed the Met Police officers involved (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price latest

As well as sharing the letter on her story, Katie also shared her thoughts.

“It’s disgusting that police officers from here have felt the need to laugh and use disgusting content on Harvey by creating a [WhatsApp] group,” she captioned the story.

“I would attend this court day but I’m away,” Katie then continued.

“They need to be named shamed and exposed,” she then added.

The allegations relate to a WhatsApp group that was active between 2016 and 2018.

The hearing will begin on Monday morning and is expected to last four days.

Katie has reportedly landed herself a new TV show (Credit: ITV)

Katie’s huge payday

In other Katie-related news, the former glamour model has reportedly landed herself a huge new payday.

The star has reportedly been signed up for E4’s Celebrity Cooking School.

The role could reportedly see Katie earn between £15,000 to £20,000 for just a “few days work”.

“Her contract sees her bank more money the longer she lasts in the competition. And she’ll get a bonus if she makes it to the final three. So she’s looking at banking around the 15-20k mark if she lasts the duration of the series,” a source told The Sun.

The source then continued, saying: “It’s an eye-watering amount of money – more than most people earn in a year.

“Even if she doesn’t make it all the way until the end, she’s still looking to get around half that fee. Either way, she’s laughing.”

