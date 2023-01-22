The latest Katie Price news has seen the model reveal the devastating long-term impact of her 2020 holiday accident.

While she was enjoying a getaway in Turkey, the 44-year-old misjudged the height of a wall she jumped over.

After falling 20ft onto concrete, Katie broke both her feet and shattered all the bones in her heels.

The horror accident meant the star was raced into emergency surgery and had to spend 10 months in a wheelchair, before having to walk again.

Metal plates were also put in her feet to aid recovery.

Katie broke both her feet in a freak accident (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price news: Life-changing injures

And while Katie may be better, the after-effects of the accident still linger nearly three years later.

“The metal work is irritating my foot. I had the metal work taken out of one of my feet last week,” she explained in a new interview.

Being in a wheelchair, people do treat you differently… I felt vulnerable.

“I’m waiting for that to repair and then the other one. I can still horse ride, but I can’t run again.”

In the candid chat with Women’s Radio Station, Katie added how tough her recovery was.

“I went to B&Q and got garden pads as I was crawling around on my knees,” she said.

Katie’s injury meant her ex, Carl Woods, had to help look after her (Credit: Splash News)

“Being in a wheelchair, people do treat you differently. Getting on the toilet, in and out the bath was impossible. Some days I was embarrassed. I felt vulnerable.”

Katie has since added that she was “lucky to be alive” after the fall, and that the whole experience had been “life-changing”.

Katie’s baby plans and TV comeback

However, Katie is not letting her injuries slow her down.

In a new interview with GB News, the model revealed she was looking to have her sixth child, and was busy planning her TV comeback.

In her first TV interview in two years, she told host Mark Dolan: “I would love more kids, actually.

“You need to look out for Channel 4 because there’s a surprise coming this year.”

Katie is making a third documentary with son Harvey (Credit: Splash News)

Katie is already a busy mum to Harvey, Junior, Princess, Bunny and Jett.

She’s also busy filming a third documentary with Harvey, as he begins making steps towards adulthood and moving out the family home.

