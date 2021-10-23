Katie Price leaves rehab as she reunites with fiancé Carl Woods

In latest Katie Price news, the star has left rehab and reunited with her fiancé Carl Woods.

According to reports, the 43-year-old former glamour model is still in treatment after entering The Priory last month.

But last night (October 22), Katie appeared to be taking a break as she spent the night with partner Carl, 32.

Katie Price spent the evening with Carl Woods last night (Credit: Instagram Story/carljwoods)

Katie Price news

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Carl shared a snap of himself holding Katie’s hand.

Her dazzling engagement ring took centre stage in the photo.

It appeared that the pair were out for dinner as a white table cloth could be seen in the background.

Things are much better

The outing comes days after Katie was spotted shopping for mum Amy’s birthday.

The mum-of-five was seen out and about earlier this week, with a source telling The Sun: “She’s committed to the treatment she signed up to and is still at The Priory undergoing their programme.

“Things are much better – she has had an awful lot to deal with but things are calmer for her and she’s making good progress. It’s very reassuring for those who love her.”

Katie checked into rehab last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie checks into rehab

Meanwhile, Katie was arrested and hospitalised following a car accident in September.

At the time, the police confirmed: “A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs.”

The following day, the star pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

She then entered rehab facility The Priory shortly after her court appearance.

Just days into Katie’s rehab stint, her mum pleaded with the public for privacy.

Amy titled her heartfelt social media post “my daughter Kate”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

She wrote: “My daughter behaved appallingly when she got behind the wheel of a car intoxicated.

“She could have killed herself or someone else’s child. I don’t hide from that and neither does Kate.”

Katie’s mum later went on to explain that her daughter was extremely unwell.

In addition, Amy said: “My daughter is mentally unwell. We have no idea what the future holds but what we do know is Kate’s children will read and see every article written.

“The abuse I am seeing on social media says so much for the society we live in. It has become a sad place.”

Katie is yet to return to social media.

