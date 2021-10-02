Katie Price is in the news for all the wrong reasons, as her recent downward spiral led to a drink-drive car accident and her admittance to rehab.

Now, Liz Ritchie, integrative psychotherapist from St Andrew’s Healthcare, has spoken out about the saddest part of Katie‘s recent troubles.

And she’s exclusively told Entertainment Daily what she’ll need to do to keep her life on track once she leaves rehab.

Model Katie Price admitted driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price news: ‘Saddest part’ of her downward spiral

Liz, who has worked with Katie in the past, said: “It’s such a sad situation.

“She’s a lovely person but she’s vulnerable. Sadly I think that vulnerability is being taken advantage of in various aspects of her life. And really that’s the saddest part I think.”

Liz added: “Katie needs to now allow herself to be vulnerable. She needs to allow herself to be looked after and not attempt to springboard back like this person who’s never really affected.”

She’ll spend four weeks in The Priory getting help for her demons (Credit: Splash News)

What help will Katie need going forward?

After revealing that Katie will likely be having “trauma therapy” in rehab, Liz has also detailed what the model will need once she’s back at home.

“Going into rehab, you get a lot of tools and skills and coping mechanisms. That intense therapy will give her those coping mechanisms to work with when she leaves therapy.”

However, she added: “She would do well to have a therapist she can check in with once a month as a maintenance programme.

“The danger is when you go into intense rehab for a short spell, you come out and you feel you’re invincible.

“You think I’ve done this, I’ve cracked this, I’m fine. And of course you’re not.

“When you’re there you’re supported, cared for and nurtured. When she comes out she will need someone who supports her on a long-term basis.

“It’s not about a therapist telling Katie what to do. It’s about a therapist to guide her that supports her. Someone to give her the skills for her to be able to help herself.”

One expert has revealed how Katie can keep her life on track post-rehab (Credit: Splash News)

Katie needs to be kind to herself

Liz added that Katie needs to work on being kind to herself as she recovers.

“Katie needs the sense of reality about self,” she said. “Katie needs to have a lot of self acceptance and really have a sense of compassion for herself.

“Because of everything she’s been through it’s almost as if she’s on this rollercoaster of events, experiences and emotions without really being able to get off that,” she concluded.

