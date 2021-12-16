Katie Price has broken her silence following the news of her suspended prison sentence yesterday (December 15).

The mum-of-five was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, before being involved in a drunken crash near in home in September.

Now, Katie has issued an apology for the “damage her actions could have caused”.

Taking to Instagram today, Katie credited her family for helping her through a “difficult” time.

The 43-year-old star wrote: “I would like to thank my family – my children, my mum dad, sister, brother, my partner Carl, Leigh and my friends who have supported me throughout these past few months.

“It’s been a really difficult time and I’m incredibly sorry for my actions.

“I’m sincerely grateful nobody was hurt. I realise the damage my actions could have caused, not only to another family, but to my own as well.”

Katie, who checked into rehab after the crash, is now focusing on her mental health.

“I’m now spending time getting better. Mental health is a hidden illness and can strike at any time,” she continued.

“The triggers that cause my anxiety and behaviour are something I’m trying to understand, come to terms with and learn to control moving forward.

“This will be a long process for myself and something I’ll continue to work on for the rest of my life.

“It’s also something I can work on with my family so we can progress onto a new chapter together.”

In addition, Katie added: “Thank you for all the messages of goodwill that I’ve received.

“I’m going to surround myself with my loving family and friends and continue doing the work I love as it brings me enjoyment and helps my mental health.”

Katie’s family previously issued statements on her behalf – including one from mum Amy – during her time in rehab.

It comes after Katie escaped prison with a suspended prison sentence – leaving the public furious.

According to the prosecution, the star had consumed cocaine, vodka and lemonade before her crash.

District Judge Kelly went on to sentence Katie to a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

In addition, she will have to undergo 100 hours of unpaid work.

Her driving ban will also remain for two years.

Sussex Police and Surrey Police are currently “exploring an appeal“.

