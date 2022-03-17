Katie Price news: Model breaks silence after being charged with harassment

After the news that Katie Price has been charged with harassment following a breach of her restraining oder, the model has finally broken her silence.

The 43-year-old mum of five is currently on holiday with fiancé Carl Woods.

However, she could face prison when she appears in court next month.

Katie Price is currently on holiday despite news of more legal trouble (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price news: Model breaches restraining order

Back in January, just weeks after avoiding jail time for her drink-driving smash, Katie was back in trouble with the law.

The star had allegedly abused Michelle Penticost, the fiancée of her ex-husband, Kieran Hayler, via text.

Michelle and Kieran were granted a restraining order against Katie back in 2019.

It came after the former model allegedly launched a foul-mouthed tirade at Michelle outside the primary school her children attend.

The 43-year-old was subsequently arrested on January 21 and spent 12 hours in a cell.

Katie also allegedly breached her restraining order a second time when she sent an anonymous letter attacking Michelle.

It was reported yesterday (March 16) that Katie had been charged with harassment and breaching a restraining order.

She will now appear in Crawley Magistrates Court on April 12. It’s been reported that she could face up to five years in prison if found guilty.

Katie broke her silence today (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price breaks her silence

Earlier today (March 17), Katie finally broke her silence following the news that she had been charged.

The star posted to her Instagram Story, however, she didn’t acknowledge the news in the slightest.

Face and nose peeling and burnt lips.

Instead, she shared a picture of herself enjoying the sun in Thailand with her 2.7 million followers.

In the photo, Katie, lying on the sand, is showing off the fact that the skin on her face and nose is peeling due to the sun.

Her lips are also chapped and burned too.

“Face and nose peeling and burnt lips,” she captioned the snap.

Carl and Katie are in Thailand at the moment (Credit: YouTube)

Katie on holiday with Carl

Katie has a few more days to enjoy Thailand before she flies back to reality and her legal woes at home on the weekend.

The star is currently on holiday with Carl and has been for three weeks so far.

It’s believed that the couple flew out to the Southeastern Asian country for Katie’s 14th boob job – something that hasn’t gone down well with her family.

A source close to the family spoke to The Sun about Katie’s family’s reaction to her latest operation.

“It’s getting really silly now and more than a little irresponsible. Everyone’s quite horrified, to be honest,” they said.

It was reported that Katie’s mum, Amy, was also worried that the couple would get married while on holiday in Thailand.

However, it doesn’t seem as though this has happened…yet!

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for a comment on this story.

