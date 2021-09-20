Katie Price’s alleged assault case rumbles on as arrested man is rebailed

In latest Katie Price news, the man arrested in connection to her alleged assault has been rebailed until later this week.

The 43-year-old former glamour model suffered minor facial injuries following the attack at her home last month.

An unnamed man in his 30s became arrested on suspicion of assault, and was later released on bail until September 20.

What’s the latest Katie Price news?

However, his bail has now been extended.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “A 32-year-old man arrested following reports of an assault on 23 August has been rebailed until later this week.”

At the end of last month, Katie went to hospital after being attacked in her home.

Following the ordeal, she told The Sun: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed.

“I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.”

Meanwhile, Katie’s fiancé Carl Woods also broke his silence shortly afterwards.

He shared on Instagram: “Anybody who thinks I hit Katie, you’re completely delusional and have no idea of the reality of this situation.

“I have never and never would do anything to hurt Katie.”

The couple have since been plagued by split rumours.

Katie shuts down split claims

According to reports, Katie was allegedly overheard telling friends at the National Television Awards that they were over.

She was also reportedly seen flirting with another man.

Hitting back at the claims, she responded: “It’s such a shame, having such a good night. These awful stories about me coming out. In fact, I never went out and said I’ve dumped Carl.

“This is not true I was actually proud to be with my son Harvey. I wish people would leave me and Carl alone.”

Katie and Carl have enjoyed a whirlwind romance after meeting in June last year.

The former Love Island star popped the question to his girlfriend earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Katie previously insisted that Carl was ‘The One’ during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

At the time, she said: “I know so many people out there are like, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve heard this before.’

“Yeah, because I’ve rushed into things so much, made wrong choices but my head wasn’t right. My head is so right now, I’m a different person.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s representative for further comment.

