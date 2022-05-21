Katie Price – or rather her fiancé Carl Woods – could be in for a bit of a beating according to the latest news report.

The on-again couple are reportedly about to start IVF, with claims Katie is prepared to spend “whatever it takes” to have a baby with Carl.

However, she might want to wrap him up in cotton wool after some fighting talk from one of her ex-husbands, Alex Reid.

Katie Price and Carl Woods have spoke of their desire for a baby (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price news: Alex Reid to exact revenge?

Alex told the Daily Mail that he’s been secretly training Geordie Shore’s Robbie McMahon.

Robbie is due to take on Carl Woods in a celebrity MMA match next month.

And Alex said that if Robbie wins, it’ll be “karma” for the way his ex-wife treated him.

Beating Carl would be karma for what she’s put me through.

Alex said he was trying to get Robbie in the “best possible shape to win the fight”.

He added: “I’m being professional and won’t let what’s happened between myself and Katie get in the way of how we prepare.

“But let’s just say I’m determined to get Robbie where he needs to win. Him beating Carl would be karma for what she’s put me through.”

Katie and Alex have been at war since their split and have regularly traded public blows.

Alex Reid is training an MMA fighter who’ll take on Carl Woods next month (Credit: Splash News)

Carl injured ahead of bout

It might not be Alex’s involvement that leads to Robbie’s victory over Carl, though, should he win the match, that is.

A source told The Sun recently that Carl had injured himself in training, to the point where he was reduced to tears.

A source said: “Carl suffered a fractured rib during training for his upcoming Celeb MMA fight. He’s been working so hard in the build up so obviously this injury setback is a massive blow.

“It’s thought to be a hairline fracture and is so painful that Carl’s been crying in pain.

“He’s devastated but determined to stay positive about his fight, even though it’s been thrown into jeopardy.”

