Katie Price has returned to social media to show off her new tattoos, it has been claimed.

However, you might have to cough up if you want to have a look.

And that’s because Katie has broken her silence on her OnlyFans account, according to The Sun.

Katie Price breaks social media silence

The model mum of five revealed she was taking a social media break on July 7.

She said this was for “personal reasons“.

At the time it was thought she was on holiday in Thailand with fiancé Carl Woods.

And there were reports that Katie had fallen ill with suspected food poisoning.

However, it appears Katie is now back – although not on Twitter or Instagram as yet.

Instead, it’s understood she’s shared pictures to her OnlyFans account.

Katie Price returns to show off new tattoos

Pictures of Katie in the tabloids recently have shown that she’s been adding to her tattoo collection.

Katie has had a horse inked across her stomach leaving a trail of flowers in its wake.

And she’s had a large eagle-like wing tattooed on each of her thighs, again embellished with flowers.

A source claimed: “She’s posted on her OnlyFans account with a pic of herself in a crop top and shorts, telling fans she’s just ‘chilling’ and flashing her tatts.”

‘Watch this space’

They then lifted the lid on what else Katie had posted.

She apparently told her followers to “watch this space”.

I’ve got lots of new photos that I still wanna show you from shoots that I’ve done, so hang on in there.

Katie went on to explain that she wanted to do a new shoot showing off her “new tattoos and new hair”.

She then explained: “As you know, this is the only site I’m on having come off all my socials. But I’m doing photoshoots and stuff just for you guys.”

Katie is then said to have promised: “I’ve got lots of new photos that I still wanna show you from shoots that I’ve done, so hang on in there.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for a comment.

