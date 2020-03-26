Katie Price sends message to Peter Andre as he looks after their kids amid coronavirus crisis

Katie Price has urged her ex Peter Andre to "stay safe" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair's two children - Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, - are staying with their dad as the UK is in a three-week lockdown.

Peter is also looking after his two children - Amelia, six, and Theo, three, - with wife Emily MacDonagh.

Katie Price urged her ex Peter Andre to "stay safe" amid the coronavirus crisis (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The reality TV star shared a clip from his Good Morning Britain interview on Wednesday, March 25, to his Instagram.

In the video, Peter praised his doctor wife Emily and the other NHS staff working through the pandemic.

He captioned the post: "We thank our NHS staff, teachers, carers, anyone in any position that is helping with the current crisis."

Mum-of-five Katie commented on the post: "Stay safe all of you," followed by a heart emoji.

Peter is homeschooling his kids as Emily continues to support the NHS.

During his chat on Good Morning Britain, Peter admitted he and Emily are staying in separate rooms as he's "terrified" his kids will contract the virus.

What did he say?

"I am the one who has to have the kids as well and I'm terrified they will get it," he said.

The star branded his wife and the NHS doctors and nurses "absolute heroes" for their hard work during the outbreak.

However, Peter admitted he is at "breaking point" as he tries to homeschool his kids.

He posted a video of him surrounded by papers and books, meanwhile in the background his kids could be heard asking questions and bickering.

Peter is staying in separate rooms to his wife Emily (Credit: ITV)

Peter's eldest son Junior recently revealed he's been showing symptoms of the bug.

However, he's unsure if he has the deadly virus.

In a video shared to his Instagram Stories, the teenager said: "I hope you are all well. These aren't easy times as we all know.

"I'm videoing this to tell you I am showing symptoms of the coronavirus. It's not me saying I have it, it's just me saying I'm showing symptoms.

"Everyone please stay safe, these aren't easy times, God bless you all, we'll get through this."

