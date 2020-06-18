Katie Price 'marries herself' and slams 'fame-hungry exes' in new video

Reality star Katie Price has vowed never to marry again and blasted her 'fame hungry' exes in a new video on her social media.

The former glamour model, 42, took fans on a trip down memory lane in her latest YouTube post, which saw her fish out a replica of the engagement ring from her marriage with ex Peter Andre.

Katie was looking through a basket of old pieces from her jewellery collection when she happened upon a replica of the ring she got from Pete, the original of which she said was lost some time ago.

What did Katie do in her latest video?

Katie Price 'marries herself' in her latest video (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Trying it on, Katie told fans it was a reminder never to marry again. She even read out a new set of vows as she 'married herself' instead.

She said, as she thought back to the day Pete proposed: "My first marriage, the engagement.. oh my god, it's so weird seeing that on my finger as it actually brings me back to the place...

Katie and Peter married in 2005 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"But no, today it's going to be this. 'Will you marry me?' No! This ring is a ring to commit myself not to get married again.

'Fame hungry' men

"Not to commit myself to [bleep]heads, not to commit myself to fame hungry men [or] men who want money.

Now I'm marrying myself.

"And not to make names and have them as the 'ex Mr Prices'. The sad thing was, the person who did give me this engagement ring should have been forever, and it wasn't."

The mum-of-five vowed not to marry again (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Speaking further, Katie said she was now tying the knot with herself.

"Now I'm marrying myself to say, Kate, you will not rush into relationships any more. Kate, you will stay single until you find the right man.

"You don't even need a man. All they do is bring badness into your life."

