Katie Price has made a new dig at Gareth Gates in an excerpt from her book Harvey and Me.

The mum-of-five and the Pop Idol runner-up enjoyed a secret fling after Gareth shot to fame in 2002.

At the time, Katie was six months pregnant with eldest son Harvey.

After initially denying her claims, Gareth confirmed they did indeed sleep together – and now Katie has claimed that the sexual encounter “started” his career.

Katie Price has made a nw dig at Gareth Gates in her new book Harvey and Me (Credit: Splash News)

What happened with Katie Price and Gareth Gates?

Katie explained that, despite being heavily pregnant, she was still keen to dress sexily, and recalled photo shoots she did at the time.

Read more: Katie Price claims former nanny filmed Harvey in the bath to sell videos

She wrote: “I should have thought, Katie, put it away. You’re pregnant – no one wants you.”

However, she added:”But then again, hello Gareth Gates! He wanted a bit of Pricey – even when I was six months pregnant.”

The encounter took place 19 years ago and was a bit traumatic for virgin Gareth, according to Katie.

Gareth leapt off the bed ‘screaming’ during sex

Writing in one of her previous books, Katie revealed: “Gareth’s performance was definitely improving.

“I was just getting into the swing of things and Gareth was getting into his stride, when suddenly he leaped off the bed screaming: ‘My [bleep], my [bleep], look, it’s bleeding!’

Read more: Katie Price reveals she’s planning terminally-ill mum Amy’s funeral

“It bloody well was too, a lot. He was practically hysterical. I suppose any man would be to see their tackle in such a state.”

She continued: “I found some cotton wool in the bathroom, discovered the first aid kit his mum had packed for him – I don’t imagine she thought it would be put to this use – and got some Vaseline.

“Then I wiped away the blood to try to see what happened. I reckoned his foreskin was a bit tight and had ripped slightly.

“I’m just guessing mind you…,” she added.

Gareth initially denied sleeping with Katie (Credit: Splash News)

What did Katie Price say in Harvey and Me?

In her new book, Katie spoke about Gareth’s denial and what she says happened when he “finally admitted it”.

She wrote: “He denied losing his virginity to me at first, but once he finally admitted it, wasn’t that when his career started?”

Ouch!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.