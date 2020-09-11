Katie Price has marked her first red carpet appearance with new man Carl Woods as they posed together for a loved up photo.

The pair were snapped at celebrity hotspot Shaka Zulu, with wheelchair bound Katie being pushed down the red carpet.

Following the couple’s entrance, the lovebirds posed together for a shot inside the swanky North London venue.

Katie Price made her first red carpet appearance with boyfriend Carl Woods (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Taking to Instagram, Katie called Carl her “forever” as they cuddled up for a sweet selfie.

The shot showed the happy couple smiling in front of a selection of delicious canapés.

Katie, 42, wrote: “Me and my forever love 💕 eating at @shakazululdn tonight @carljwoods.”

Fans flocked to the post, with one writing: “So happy for you Katie. You deserve it lovely 💕.”

A second commented: “I genuinely hope that this works out for you. After everything you have to deal with on a daily..❤️ .”

Another said: “Lovely couple 🔥 .”

Earlier on the night, Katie posed in her wheelchair and protective boots as she took to the carpet alongside Carl.

At one point, the former Love Island star even lifted Katie out of her chair so she could kiss him for the cameras.

Katie and new man Carl looked loved up as they posed together at the bash (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price hits back at trolls

The loved up display comes days after Katie was forced to hit back at trolls, who criticised her relationship.

At the time, Katie praised the car dealer, 31, for staying loyal as she recovers from her recent surgery.

Alongside a snap of the couple, she wrote: “I’ve heard every bit of abuse, insults and hurtful [bleep] naming calling under the sun from people who haven’t met me nor @carljwoods.

“I’m sick of small minded trolls trying to put us down.

The couple appeared happier than ever at North London hotspot Shaka Zulu (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’m not a [bleep] I NEVER slept around being called a [bleep] is infuriating and cruel.

“There isn’t many guys that would be able to handle the life-changing injuries I have. Just be happy for me for once, I deserve it.”

Carl and Katie are believed to have fallen for one another during lockdown.

They took their first holiday together to Turkey in July, where the former glamour model broke both of her feet in a freak accident.

Katie has since revealed she may not be back on her feet properly for up to two years.

