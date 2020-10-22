Katie Price ‘left with missing teeth after several of her veneers fall out’

Katie Price is reportedly missing several veneers while on her luxury holiday in the Maldives.

The former glamour model, 42, is enjoying a ‘baby-making’ getaway with her new boyfriend Carl Woods, 31.

But her ultra-white new teeth may not be all quite as they seem.

Back in August Carl and Katie got ‘his and hers’ veneers done out in Turkey.

However, a source claims that several of the veneers have already fallen out.

Katie Price showing off her new veneers (Credit: YouTube)

What happened to Katie’s veneers?

Luckily, the source claims they are side teeth, meaning she can still pose for selfies without the missing teeth showing.

A source told The Sun: “You can’t see from the front, but before the holiday a few of her veneers fell out.

“She literally spat them out! She was horrified as now the veneers are loose on the pegs and she’s got a gap.”

Read more: Gemma Collins stuns as she struts down the stairs in fluffy lingerie

Katie Price’s representative confirmed that she will need to return to Turkey shortly for further veneer assistance.

Her rep said: “I can confirm Katie is planning a return trip to Turkey to address an issue with her most recent veneer work.”

Katie bared her natural teeth for all to see (Credit: YouTube)

What do Katie’s natural teeth look like?

Many of Katie’s fans were left taken aback following her YouTube video regarding her veneers.

She bravely shared the gruesome process for both her and Carl.

Prior to having the new veneers fitted, her old ones were stripped away.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

And they revealed her natural teeth which are now fang-like stubs.

The process appeared to take many hours and Katie even joked that she looked like a ‘James Bond villain’ without her veneers.

Katie and Carl showed off their gleaming veneers at a red carpet event (Credit: YouTube)

Meanwhile, Katie and Carl are apparently hoping to conceive a baby while out in the Maldives.

This would be Katie’s sixth child, and Carl’s first.

The couple have repeatedly hinted that they want children as soon as possible.

And then it was officially confirmed on their latest joint YouTube video.



Here Katie took a pregnancy test. She was disappointed at the negative result, but said this absolutely won’t stop them from continuing to try.

Katie said: “We do want a baby – and we’re not being careful.”

Katie and Carl fell for one another during lockdown.

They’ve been dating for around five months, and both claim to be very much in love.

Carl has appeared on several ITV2 reality shows, including briefly in Love Island in 2016.

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.