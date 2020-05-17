Katie Price left heartbroken after vile online trolls attack disabled son Harvey

Devastated Katie Price has revealed that her disabled son Harvey has fallen victim to vile trolls again.

Katie, 41, says 17-year-old Harvey has been on the receiving end of sick and hurtful comments online.

Things are so awful that Harvey's name was trending on Twitter on Saturday night.

Saw Harvey Price was trending and thought perhaps people were praising him for his great efforts in raising money for @NHSCharities & @CavellTrust.



Sadly not. #HarveysLaw https://t.co/dvYTULiAJH — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) May 16, 2020

Tragically, Katie initially thought it was linked to the charity T-shirts her boy had designed.

He has so far raised more than £12,000 for the NHS and Cavell Nurses' Trust with his rainbow frog tees.

Katie has been campaigning the government in a bid to create a new law, called Harvey's Law, to protect people from trolling.

Harvey has been repeatedly and cruelly mocked and abused because of his disabilities.

He was born with the genetic disorder Prader-Willi syndrome, which leaves sufferers feeling constantly hungry.

As a result, people with the disorder are prone to diabetes and obesity.

Harvey, whose dad is footballer Dwight Yorke, was also diagnosed with being partially blind at just two months old and has autism.

Fight back

Following her latest sad update, Katie and Harvey have been met with heaps of support by both friends, fans and professionals.

Anna Kennedy OBE, from autism awareness charity Anna Kennedy Online, has been quick to fight back.

She tweeted: "Harvey is a lovely young man and our #AntiBullying Ambassador for our #charity #giveusabreak #bullying #autism."

The charity Shais Smile added: "Makes me so angry to hear people be unkind. Katie can we send Harvey one of my daughter's @shais_smile bears.

Harvey has a variety of complex medical needs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"She sends them out to children / young adults like her who live with life long illnesses.

"I know Harvey is a bit older but she would love to send him to say well done x."

Katie's friend, Lee Roberts, added: "Well let’s get him trending for the right reasons Kate...

"Harvey is an awesome young dude and you are right to be so proud of him."

Harvey's Law

In March 2017, Katie launched a petition to make online abuse an offence. This was in response to Harvey being attacked on social media.

The petition to pass Harvey's Law received 222,000 signatures in just one week.

She has since visited the Commons Petitions Committee, where she said: “Online is the future, and I just think there needs to be more security checks.”

Katie has vowed to continue campaigning until Harvey's Law is brought in to protect people from the horror her son has endured.

