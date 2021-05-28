In latest Katie Price news, the star says she’d love to adopt a two-year-old girl who is at risk of being placed into permanent care.

Beautiful Olivia is up for adoption and has complicated health needs.

Meanwhile, Katie, 43, says she would “love” to adopt the adorable little tot.

The two-year-old has a duplication of one of her chromosomes among other health difficulties.

Katie Price with her son Harvey (Credit: BBC)

Katie says she’d ‘love’ to adopt Olivia

Taking to Instagram, Katie re-shared a newspaper’s urgent appeal to find adoptive parents for Olivia.

Katie wrote: “I would love to [have] her in my family,” along with two heart emojis.

The mum-of-five has indeed said she’d love to have more children and is reportedly trying to get pregnant with her fiancé Carl Woods.

The star told The Sun: “Yes I absolutely want more kids, and I have always said that I will adopt.

“I’ve proved to the public with Harvey that I know how to handle children with severe needs, I know I could provide a good home for little Olivia.”

Olivia’s health needs are complex and she cannot eat food orally and her stomach has been tied so she can’t be sick.

Olivia’s needs are complex

She was also born with a cleft lip and palate.

According to Families For Children, they are about to give up on finding her adoptive parents – after an exhaustive two-year search.

If she isn’t adopted, the little girl will need to be placed into permanent home within the care and foster system.

The adoption agency has described Olivia as “inquisitive” and a “people person”.

According to The Sun, their spokesperson said: “She has a cheeky personality and amazing smiley face.

Katie and Carl are said to be trying for a baby of their own (Credit: SplashNews)

“The project is the last chance for Olivia to find her forever family before alternative plans are put in place for her care.

“Olivia loves to be with others and is a real ‘people person’.

“She enjoys listening to music and playing with noisy and colourful toys. She likes playing with her teddies and dollies like any other little girl and loves a bath.”

Indeed Katie has extensive experience at caring for a child with disabilities.

Katie with Harvey as a young boy (Credit: SplashNews)

Katie’s a fantastic mum to Harvey

Hr eldest child, son Harvey, 19, has Prader-Willi Syndrome and is autistic.

She was widely praised last year when their BBC documentary, Katie Price: Harvey and Me, aired.

Here she showed how challenging it was to find Harvey a permanent care facility.

And their incredibly close mother and son bond was also commended by viewers and critics alike.

As of yet, Katie has not confirmed if she is pregnant.

Meanwhile, she recently hit back at rumours she was pregnant after she posted a photo of herself cradling her stomach.

The former glamour model told The Sun: “That was so annoying as everyone was speculating I was pregnant but I wasn’t. I wished I was!

“I have put on loads of weight as I’m trying to eat really healthily – so I just felt like saying: ‘[Bleep] off!’

“We’ve been doing pregnancy tests every month but the last few months we haven’t bothered.”

