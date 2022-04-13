Katie Price’s latest attack on ex-husband Kieran Hayler saw her seemingly liken him to peadophile monster Jimmy Savile.

The star’s shocking comment came yesterday (Tuesday, April 12) in an Instagram Story.

It was then reported that Kieran had launched legal action against 43-year-old Katie.

Katie launched a scathing attack on her ex-husband yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price latest: Star likens Kieran to Jimmy Savile

Yesterday, in a story for her 2.7 million followers to see, Katie seemed to liken her ex-husband, Kieran, to disgraced entertainer Jimmy Savile.

Katie posted two snaps on her Instagram story for her followers to see. The first was a poster of Netflix‘s new documentary – Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story.

“Omg I watched this and can’t believe what this man and brought back memories,” she captioned the snap.

The second post on her story was a screenshot of a story from January.

The story in question reported that Kieran was set to be quizzed by police over three historic rape allegations made by a woman. The woman was allegedly a minor.

Katie wrote a caption under the screenshot, asking: “Who’s going to fix this?”

“The underage girl in this situation needs justice too.”

Kieran breaks silence following latest Katie Price feud

Kieran, who has previously denied the allegations made against him, was reportedly “furious” with his ex-wife.

However, no mention of his wife’s shocking comments could be found in his latest Instagram posts.

The 35-year-old seemingly ignored Katie’s attack as he broke his silence, uploading a sweet snap of his growing family at son Apollo’s christening instead.

In the snap, Kieran can be seen holding his baby son, Apollo. Bunny and Jett, who he shares with Katie, stand in front of him.

His fiancée, Michelle Penticost, is also in the picture, as is her son, Valentino.

“There is always one that doesn’t look in the pictures haha!!!!!!!” he wrote, referencing Apollo’s stern look in the snap.

“What an incredible day!”

Fans supported Kieran and Michelle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kieran’s followers show their support

Plenty of Kieran’s 140k followers headed to the comments to show their support for the 35-year-old and his wife.

“Beautiful family Stay strong! She’s definitely coming for you… About time someone stood up to her,” one said, clearly referencing Katie.

“Lovely family stay strong both of you,” another said.

“What an absolutely beautiful photo of you all. Hold your head up high and don’t let that woman destroy the love you all share as a family,” a third wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful family! Jealousy is a very nasty trait. Will you just sort the other one out once and for all please. Fight for those kids too,” another said.

