Kieran Hayler has become the latest star to hit out at Katie Price after he claimed she failed to reach out to him to celebrate the birth of his new baby boy.

The ex-stripper, 34, welcomed his son, Apollo, with his fiancée Michelle Penticost earlier this month.

Kieran opened up about his lack of contact with Katie, 43, revealing that there’s zero friendship between them.

Kieran Hayler welcomed his new baby boy earlier this month (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price latest: What did Kieran Hayler say?

When asked if Katie had sent him a gift to mark the milestone, he told OK!: “What do you think?!”

He went on to admit that she hadn’t even offered the couple congratulations either.

“I don’t expect it. She’s got her own life and I’ve got mine. The only thing we share is the children,” he insisted.

“Maybe I’m too nice, but if she’s happy, I’m happy. I always say congratulations, even when she got engaged to Carl Woods.”

Kieran went on to insist that despite Katie’s radio silence there are no hard feelings between the pair, at least from his side.

“For me, there’s no animosity there. I’m not disappointed, it’s just each to their own.”

Kieran and Katie have a long history.

They share a son, Jett, and a daughter, Bunny, seven. They stayed together for five years of marriage before splitting in 2018.

Katie Price has kept fans up to date with the latest following her alleged assault (Credit: Splash News)

Katie caught up in shocking assault

Meanwhile, Kieran’s comments were made shortly before Katie was involved in an assault.

The former glamour model fled her home during the incident, which saw police called at 1.30 am on Monday.

She sustained several injuries in the alleged attack.

A source told The Sun: “Katie is so upset and far too emotional to go back to the home she was attacked in.

“She’s staying with friends and resting up to recover from her injuries.”

According to reports, Katie’s £50,000 diamond engagement ring from Carl Woods was taken during her alleged assault.

A man in his thirties has been arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive control in relation to the shocking incident.

