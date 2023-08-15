Katie Price makes heartbreaking vow as she reveals failed IVF attempt

Katie Price recently made a heartbreaking vow as she revealed that she had failed IVF attempts in the past on Michelle Visage’s latest podcast episode.

The former glamour model, 45, spoke of her high hopes to expand her family with her on-off fiancé Carl Woods.

Speaking to Michelle on her Rule Breakers podcast out this week, the host asked Katie an important question related to her personal life – including babies.

Katie Price talks about her children (Credit: This Morning)

Katie Price on having more babies

She asked: “Are you done having babies?”

The model quickly replied: “No, are you joking?” before she added: “I tried IVF last year and it failed – so I’m going to try again, try again. I’m not giving up. I need more babies.”

Michelle then questioned: “Do you have frozen eggs?”

“No, unfortunately, I can only use what I’ve got,” Katie said.

Earlier this year, Katie visited a fertility practice in Central London with Carl, which fuelled surrogacy rumours. An onlooker noted how the glamour model “looked happy” to get on with the meeting.

Katie Price reveals all on family life (Credit: Lorraine)

“I have got a surrogate, I haven’t got any eggs anymore, I’m 44, I want another baby so what am I supposed to do? I can’t pop it out,” she told Lewis Raymond Taylor on the podcast Turning Adversity Into an Asset in April.

I have got this lady, it will be my egg – she’s been a fan of mine for years and she does do surrogacy.

Katie also revealed she could not carry another baby and that she would need a surrogate. She told host Lewis on his podcast that the surrogate was a fan.

She added: “I have got this lady, it will be my egg – she’s been a fan of mine for years and she does do surrogacy. If I was with someone it would be with them, if not it would be a sperm donor.”

Katie Price on jail

Elsewhere, Katie pleaded with the authorities to send her to jail recently rather than face another day in court.

“I’m so threatened with court letters. I’ve been to court more times than I’ve had hot dinners lately. I am not scared of court any more. I have said, ‘Can’t you put me in prison just to cover it all? Just be done with it,” she told the Mirror.

“I’m fed up with the reminders and why I’m in it [court]. I genuinely don’t care if I go to prison. Because it’s done then.”

However, she revealed she wants to “experience” jail life as it’s something she would love to do.

