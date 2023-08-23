Katie Price ’signs fan to act as surrogate’ in bid for ’sixth and seventh’ babies

Katie Price has reportedly signed a fan to “act as surrogate” in a bid for her to have her “sixth and seventh” babies.

The 45-year-old – who has five children – reportedly wants to have more babies with her partner, Carl Woods.

Katie Price signs fan to ‘act as surrogate’

Glamour model Katie has reportedly signed a fan up to act as a surrogate in a bid for her to have her sixth and seventh babies.

The 45-year-old is believed to have wanted a child with Carl Woods for some time. The couple are now reportedly turning to surrogacy after a failed IVF attempt last year.

“I tried IVF last year and it failed – so I’m going to try again, try again,” Katie said on her podcast recently.

Now, a source has claimed to The Sun that Katie has allegedly signed a fan of hers up to have her sixth child for her.

Katie has a surrogate (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price hoping for twins from surrogate

Speaking to the publication, the source claimed: “Katie’s signed up a fan of hers to act as a surrogate – this woman has been over to stay at Katie’s house and babysat her kids before.”

They then continued. “It’s all back on track now Katie and Carl have reunited. They’re both really excited about it. Katie’s shopping around a reality show again now – she’s burned bridges at a few TV channels but she thinks a show following her surrogacy journey will have fans tuning in,” they alleged.

“She’s saying that she hopes the surrogate has twins – so Katie’s sixth and seventh children could be here by next year!”

Katie opened up about her plans (Credit: YouTube)

Katie confirms surrogacy plans

The model herself spoke about her surrogacy plans during a podcast appearance back in April. The star discussed her plans with Lewis Raymond Taylor on the Turning Adversity Into an Asset podcast.

She then said: “I have got a surrogate, I haven’t got any eggs anymore, I’m 44, I want another baby so what am I supposed to do? I can’t pop it out.”

I have got this lady, it will be my egg – she’s been a fan of mine for years and she does do surrogacy. If I was with someone it would be with them, if not it would be a sperm donor,” she then added.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

